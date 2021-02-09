LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas headliners, Boyz II Men are going virtual for a special Valentine’s Day experience.
The group is teaming up with DoorDash and Shake Shack to bring fans “Love Delivered.”
Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris will serenade their virtual audience in a conversation setting with hits such as, “On Bended Knee,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “Water Runs Dry.” The event, open to the public, will be streamed through Twitch as well as DoorDash’s Facebook Live channel beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
For the food portion, it includes Shake Shack’s limited-edition “Berryz II Men” Chocolate-Covered-Strawberry Shake available nationwide through Valentine’s Day.
In a news release, the group said, “We're always looking for fun ways to engage our fans and are so excited to be spreading the love with DoorDash and Boyz II Men this Valentine’s Day” said Jay Livingston, CMO of Shake Shack. “We hope our limited-edition ‘Berryz II Men’ Shake and Love Delivered Kit give guests an experience worthy of a 90's throwback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.