The founders of Bonnie Screams, a beloved Nevada attraction that shuttered, have now created 31 Freak Street at the Galleria Mall.

LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The beloved Bonnie Screams Ranch may be closed, but there's a new place to have some spooky fun this Halloween season.

This year, 31 Freak Street serves as a rebirth of a classic haunted house, now located at the Galleria Mall in Henderson.

Kelley Bryant, who helped bring the attraction to life, said it will be on a slightly smaller scale, but will still capture the spirit of Halloween.

