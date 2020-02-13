LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform some of their biggest hits at the House of Blue Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 25, 2020.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the stage at HOB when they stop there for their Leaves of Legends Tour to perform their top hits including “1st of tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads.”
The editors of About.com ranked them No. 12 on their list of the “25 Best Rap Groups of All Time,” and MTV called them “the most melodic hip-hop group of all time.”
Tickets for the concert start $32.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
