LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blue Man Group will return to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip in June following a nearly 400-day hiatus due to the pandemic.
According to a news release, Blue Man Group will return to performances on the Luxor beginning June 24.
With Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announcing last week that the intermission is over, "the entertainment phenomenon now brings back its eccentric surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more to the world-renowned theatrical production."
According to the release, the group performs June 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. and June 26-28 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Beginning July 1, Blue Man Group will perform Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. only on Sunday, July 4.
The show’s full performance schedule can be viewed at blueman.com/Reopening.
“All of us at Blue Man Group are absolutely thrilled to get back on stage this summer,” said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director for Blue Man Group. “We look forward to connecting with audiences and sharing more music and comedy than ever before!”
Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased at blueman.com/vegas.
