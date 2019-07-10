LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The international cabaret show BLANC de BLANC, known for its fun, racy and entertaining production, is making its debut on the Las Vegas stage.
BLANC de BLANC dubs itself as "the show that pops your cork." It will have shows playing at SLS Las Vegas starting Friday, August 16. The show from Strut & Fret Production blends vintage glamour and high-end spectacle with theatre, circus, and aerial performances.
BLANC de BLANC will play at The Foundry and will offer a select number of VIP seats, where guests will be able to watch the show from inside hot tubs.
“I wanted to create a new sort of circus, one that takes the audience into a heady, bubble-filled, overflowing, crazy party, inspired by champagne,” said BLANC de BLANC Director Scott Maidment. “This show has had a brilliant reception around the world. I know that Vegas is going to love it.”
BLANC de BLANC will show Thursdays through Mondays (dark Tuesdays/Wednesdays) at 7 p.m. with additional 9:30 p.m. shows on Saturdays. Ticket prices range from $49 to $129 (Hot Tub tickets are priced for groups) and are on sale now by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.