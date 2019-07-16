LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bite of Las Vegas festival is bringing some top music artists and band to the stage at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center including Rob Thomas, James Arthur, Shinedown and more on Saturday, September 14.
The annual event hosted by Mix 94.1 will welcome dozens of the valley’s top eateries and chefs, as well as musical performances from Rob Thomas, James Arthur, SHAED, Delacey, The Rua, OBB and a special acoustic performance from Smith & Myers of Shinedown.
In addition to the food and music, kids at the event will stay entertained with the expanded Kids Zone, offering a carnival full of amusement rides, midway games, a rock wall, bounce houses, and more.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will conclude at 10 p.m. Bite of Las Vegas is open to all ages and kids 6 years old and under are free!
Ticket prices start at $25 and VIP prices are $100. You can buy them by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.