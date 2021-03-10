Billie Eilish Grammys

Billie Eilish accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Bad Guy" during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

 (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Life is Beautiful festival has announced its lineup for the upcoming event in downtown Las Vegas.

Life is Beautiful is set to take place Sept. 17–19.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Full 2021 Lineup Includes:

Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Don Toliver, LANY, Brittany Howard, San Holo, J.I.D, Surfaces, Gorgon City, EARTHGANG, Death From Above 1979, All Time Low, Ekali, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, SHAED, Trevor Daniel, DRAMA, Cash Cash, surf mesa, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Caamp, Yaeji, CloZee, Shiba San, Lost Frequencies, Emotional Oranges, Joel Corry, Remi Wolf, Celeste, half•alive, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Slenderbodies, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, Ant Clemons, Mob Rich, Amy Allen, Evan Giia, ford., The Backseat Lovers, Sir Chloe, Teddy Swims, Brijean, POORSTACY, Ekoh, Midnight Kids and Monoky.

(1) comment

seanwally
seanwally

NO THANKS!!! Life is Beautiful without messing it up with these talentless people!

Report Add Reply

