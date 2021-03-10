LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Life is Beautiful festival has announced its lineup for the upcoming event in downtown Las Vegas.
Life is Beautiful is set to take place Sept. 17–19.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
LIVE IS BACK. Your 2021 #LifeisBeautiful lineup is finally here! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 12th at 10am PT.— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 10, 2021
The Full 2021 Lineup Includes:
Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Don Toliver, LANY, Brittany Howard, San Holo, J.I.D, Surfaces, Gorgon City, EARTHGANG, Death From Above 1979, All Time Low, Ekali, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, SHAED, Trevor Daniel, DRAMA, Cash Cash, surf mesa, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Caamp, Yaeji, CloZee, Shiba San, Lost Frequencies, Emotional Oranges, Joel Corry, Remi Wolf, Celeste, half•alive, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Slenderbodies, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, Ant Clemons, Mob Rich, Amy Allen, Evan Giia, ford., The Backseat Lovers, Sir Chloe, Teddy Swims, Brijean, POORSTACY, Ekoh, Midnight Kids and Monoky.
