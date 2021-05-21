LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Billie Eilish will being her new world tour to Las Vegas next year.
Eilish will stop at T-Mobile Arena on April 1, 2022, during her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.
Eilish will perform some of her biggest hits for the crowd and new songs off her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever being released on July 30.
This will give fans another chance to see Eilish in concert in Las Vegas as she will be headlining the Life Is Beautiful Festival on Sunday, September 19.
Tickets start at $40.50 and go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
