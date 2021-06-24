LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Book Festival is set to return for its 20th year, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.
Headlining the event is author, journalist and social observer Fran Lebowitz. According to a release, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist who is a bestselling author of two collections of essays, “Metropolitan Life” and “Social Studies.” She had a recurring role on "Law & Order," has been featured in several documentaries, and is featured in a recent Netflix documentary series "Pretend It's a City."
Also set to appear in person at the event is children's author Dr. Oriel María Siu. According to a release, her book series “Rebeldita the Fearless / Rebeldita la Alegre” centralizes the power of children in relation to destructive ogre-forces living in society. Award-winning author Sandra Cisneros will appear at the event virtually. The festival said her book "The House on Mango Street" includes universal themes of family, coming of age and cultural identity.
The 2021 Las Vegas Book Festival will also feature a series of virtual events starting Monday, October 18 leading up to the in-person event. A full schedule of events will be shared closer to the event. Updates can be found on www.lasvegasbookfestival.com.
