LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor Ben Affleck was spotted filming a secret project in Las Vegas.
MORE FOX5 has obtained exclusive video showing Affleck in the middle of filming at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
It shows the actor surrounded by a crowd while he was working. He then goes on to check the footage afterwards.
No word on what Affleck was shooting but he has several films in the works according to the site IMDB.
A spokesperson for The Wynn confirmed Affleck was filming there, but did not share any other details.
This is the latest sighting of Affleck after he and former Vegas headliner Jennifer Lopez have recently been spotted together after rekindling their relationship.
