LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The beloved Bonnie Screams Ranch may be closed, but there's a new place to have some spooky fun this Halloween season.
This year, 31 Freak Street serves as a rebirth of a classic haunted house, now located at the Galleria Mall in Henderson.
Kelley Bryant, who helped bring the attraction to life, said it will be on a slightly smaller scale, but will still capture the spirit of Halloween.
For information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.