LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its latest display in celebration of Lunar New Year.
The new display, which is available for viewing through March 5, celebrates the Year of the Tiger and is designed to bring prosperity and luck to all who visit.
According to Bellagio, dubbed the "Eye of the Tiger," the display transports guests "into a world of legend and myth through a blend of Asian culture and Western ideology."
Bellagio says that the display is comprised of more than 5,700 plants, featuring lotus flowers, gold coins, silk-lantern chandeliers and a golden representation of the most auspicious character in the Chinese Zodiac, the Tiger, which symbolizes strength, passion, bravery and ambition.
“Each of the four beds within the Lunar New Year exhibit incorporates traditional elements with contemporary pieces that add excitement and a fresh perspective to long-standing Asian traditions,” said Ed Libby. “Dramatic and glamorous components are artfully designed, created and arranged in each part of the exhibit for an epic presentation and a feast for the senses.”
The property provided the below by the numbers for the display:
- 8,000: Number of flowers used to create the Knick Knack Peddler and children
- 8,000: Number of pounds the bronze tiger weighs.
- 5,700: Plants on display throughout the exhibit
- 370: I Ching coins on the gold money tree
- 100: Bonsai trees
- 40: Koi fish in the North Bed, some second and third-generation fish that were born in the Conservatory
- 30 feet: Height of the tiger’s tail
- 4: Number of hanging Jade Medallions created with 3D printers
- 4: Ding Vessels
- 3: Number of tiger representations in the display
The Conservatory is free to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
