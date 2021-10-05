LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Barenaked Ladies will perform a free concert on Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the band will perform on Fremont Street Experience as part of the venue's Downtown Rocks free concert series.
The performance will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday on the 3rd Street stage.
For more information, visit: vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.