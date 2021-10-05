(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Barenaked Ladies will perform a free concert on Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the band will perform on Fremont Street Experience as part of the venue's Downtown Rocks free concert series.

The performance will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday on the 3rd Street stage.

For more information, visit: vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/

