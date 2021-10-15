LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of Malibu Barbie will soon be able to visit the Barbie truck in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the Barbie truck is cruising to Downtown Summerlin with "a whole new look and a 70s beach vibe."
Organizers say the Malibu Barbie tour is in celebration of the 50th anniversary and "iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie."
The Barbie truck will visit Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy’s Promenade, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive.
According to the release, the newly redesigned Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of brand new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:
- Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
- Tie Dye bucket hat
- Ring T-shirt
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Shopper Tote
- Stainless thermal bottle
- Beach Towel
- Malibu Barbie Necklace
- Barbie Logo Mug
For more information, visit barbie.com/BarbieTruck
