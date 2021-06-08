LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of Barbie are in for a treat, as the hot pink Barbie Pop-up Truck is making two stops in the Las Vegas Valley this month.
According to a news release, the truck will visit Downtown Summerlin on June 12 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will then visit the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to a release, the mobile pop-up experience will sell exclusive Barbie-themed, retro-inspired apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl fanny packs and "cassette tape" wallets. There will also be a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.