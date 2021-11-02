LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From now until Jan. 2, the Shady Grove Lounge at the Silverton Casino Hotel has been transformed into a holiday-themed pop-up bar inspired by the "Elf on the Shelf."
The Airstream trailer now looks a lot more like the North Pole. Colorful ornaments, red and green garland and Christmas trees line the walls and ceilings to help guests get into the holiday spirit.
The bar will also feature five holiday cocktails like an eggnog martini or a drink it calls the "Dirty Snowman."
All of Shady Grove’s games, including Jenga, Connect Four and bowling, will still still be in place during the "Bad Elf" pop-up.
