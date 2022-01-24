LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin rapper Bad Bunny is bringing his world tour to Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 23, 2022.
The multi-award-winning artist adds a new milestone to his career, announcing his first stadium tour titled, "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour''
Bad Bunny will be joined by special guest producer and Vegas resident DJ Alesso.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
