LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin rapper Bad Bunny is hopping on the road and bringing his new tour to Las Vegas.
His El Ultimo Tour del Mundo will stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2022.
Bad Bunny's last tour broke capacity records, selling out some iconic arenas around the world.
He will perform some new music along with his biggest hits.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at noon. You can buy them by clicking here.
