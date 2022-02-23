LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip to kick off their DNA World Tour 2022.
The boy band will play four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace April 8, 9, 15 and 16.
The series of shows will follow the group's record-breaking "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2017 to 2018, which was one of the fastest-selling shows ever in Las Vegas.
A special Fan Club presale begins Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. Another presale for Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
