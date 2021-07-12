LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Backstreet's back, alright!
Vegas headliners The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a "Very Backstreet Christmas Party". It will be a series of 12 holiday shows at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
The performances will mark the group's first ever holiday shows.
A pre-sale for Fan Club members begins July 13 at 10 a.m. through July 15 at 10 p.m.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets July 14 at 10 a.m. PT through July 15 at 10 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public July 16 at 10 a.m.
