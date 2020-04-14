MORE FOX5's Maria Silva & chef Jean Paul Labadie teach how to cook the Puerto Rican food empanadillas.
Below is the recipe to try at home:
Dough Makes 6 large empanadillas or 12 smaller ones.
3 c Flour
1 t Salt
¾ c Butter, very cold
1 ea Egg
7-9 T Iced water
In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. Cut the cold butter into the flour until it looks like sand.
Make a small “well” in the flour mix, add the egg and about 2/3 of the cold water and mix until the dough starts to come to a ball. Start kneading th3 dough adding more water until it’s well incorporated and the dough is not sticky.
Turn dough into a floured table and knead for about 3- 4 minutes to make sure everything is well incorporated. Wrap and put in refrigerator to rest for about 30 minutes. This will make it much easier to roll out.
Roll out dough in a floured table until pretty thin, mark with a circled shaped item like a small plate and cut. The size of your circle will determine the size of the empanadilla. Stuff, seal the edges with water and fry.
Picadillo
2 # Ground beef
Adobo Goya or Salt & Pepper
2 T + 2T Oil
½ ea Onion, diced
½ T Garlic, chopped
½ c Sofrito
1 c Tomato sauce
2 T Sazon*
2/3 c Pimento stuffed olives, sliced
Season the ground beef with the Adobo.
In a large pan, heat the oil and cook the onion with the garlic until tender. Add the sofrito and the Sazon and cook for about 6-10 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce, lower the heat and cook for another 10 minutes or so to marry the flavors nicely. Check for seasoning and remove from the pan into a bowl.
Add some more oil to the pan and sear the beef until it starts to brown. Add the sofrito mix the the beef, stir well and simmer for 10 minutes to fully cook it. Chill completely before making empanadillas.
*Sazon is a branded spice blend of coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic powder and salt. I make my own and add black pepper, thyme, oregano, paprika and a little chili powder. I encourage to make your own and add your twist or style to the blend.
