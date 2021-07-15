LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Emo Nite Vegas Vacation welcomes the thriving Emo Nite community to Las Vegas for a three-day getaway packed with throwback and of-the-moment artist performances, club and resort takeovers, pool parties and more.
The multi-day event has been organized by travel company Pollen Presents and will take place this October 14-17.
Fans can expect sets from emo legends, pop-punk icons, rising talent, and special guests.
Here is the lineup of artists expected to perform:
Emo Nite Lineup (A - Z)
The full Emo Nite Vegas Vacation experience will feature pool parties, club night takeovers, Vegas Strip Hotel stays and more across Vegas’ most favored establishments. Hotels include the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sahara Las Vegas and Park MGM, while venues include Daylight Beach Club, AREA15, Sahara Nightclub, and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas.
Packages for Emo Nite Vegas Vacation can be locked in with a $30 deposit and monthly payment plans are available. Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee making the event 100% refundable if it is cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Tickets and more information can be found at emonite.com.
