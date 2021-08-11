LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas will soon add another iconic sign to its Neon Boneyard.
Arizona Charlie's Casinos on Wednesday announced that it will donate its original from its Decatur location to museum this summer.
Featuring the iconic figure, Charlie, the original brightly lit, signage measures 17 feet long and 8 feet tall, Arizona Charlie's said.
The sign stood in place since 1988 at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. The property says that an upgraded, contemporary Arizona Charlie’s sign with a new logo has been installed at its Decatur location.
