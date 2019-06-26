LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop star Ariana Grande is bringing The Sweetner World Tour back to Las Vegas due to popular demand.
Just 6 weeks after performing at T-Mobile Arena, Grande will return to Vegas with her Sweetner World Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 15.
Grande announced her return to Vegas as part of 19 additional dates that were recently announced to her tour in North America.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be purchased here.
