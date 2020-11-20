LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Aria on the Las Vegas Strip is once again celebrating the holidays with a life-size candy house.
This year's "Winter Wonderland" display will be available for viewing through Jan. 5, according to a news release.
Featured in the display is Aria's 15-foot Sugar Palace, which took more than four weeks to complete, the resort said.
“We wanted to bring our candy house back this year, but with an exciting new twist so we created a winter wonderland palace entirely out of sugar,” said ARIA Executive Pastry Chef Mathieu Lavallee. “Designing the Sugar Palace was a fun and unique challenge as we utilized several sugar work techniques and it took weeks of dedication and hard work by our wonderful ARIA pastry team to bring it to life.”
Among other features, the festive creation required close to 4,000 pounds of sugar which created 1,000 pressed sugar bricks, 500 sugar tiles made of cooked sugar and the Sugar Palace’s front window, which weighs in at one ton, the release said.
Aria said that 400 pounds of white royal icing was used to build the structure. Door decorations made from fondant, glistening white meringue drops on the roofline and sugar vines and icicles are a few of the other hand-sculpted items found on the sugar palace.
The property provided the below by the numbers facts for its "Winter Wonderland" display:
- 5: ARIA Pastry Chef team members created the Sugar Palace
- 7: Sugar techniques used – pulled, blown, poured, pressed, sprayed, dipped and piped
- 1,000: Sugar bricks created from more than 700 pounds of sugar
- 500: Sugar tiles created from more than 1,000 pounds of cooked sugar
- 400: Pounds of royal icing used to construct the Sugar Palace
- One Ton: Weight of the Sugar Palace’s front window (2,000 pounds)
- 76: Average pounds of sugar one person consumes in a year
- 47: MRE team members involved in the display’s assembly
- 500: Crystals used on the Winter Wonderland forest
- 7: Types of ornaments hand-carved for the display – carousel horses, ballerinas, pirate ships, musical horns, trains, snowflakes and swans
- 20: Pounds of glitter
- 10: Gallons of white paint
The "Winter Wonderland" retail area will be open Monday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5.
