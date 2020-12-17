LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15, a new event and art complex near the Las Vegas Strip, will host a New Year's Eve event to light up 2021.
"Illuminate 2021" at AREA15 is aimed and making 2021 brighter than 2020, with guests asked to wear outfits in bright white, neon, or "any costume that illuminates the night." Prizes will be awarded for the most creative costumes.
The event will be topped off with entertainment and music and a champagne toast at midnight. Throughout the night, groups will be invited outside for a ceremony to "burn the past away" and set intentions for the new year.
Throughout the night, groups from both ticket packages will be invited outside to the A-Lot to participate in an intention setting ceremony to “burn the past away” and let their future be illuminated. Prizes will be awarded for most visually creative costumes.
Tickets are $600 for four people and $300 for two people for general admission, and tickets for VIP packages are $1,000 for four people.
A general admission ticket includes:
- A private, socially-distanced table for parties of two to four.
- One bottle of vodka with mixers (tables of two will receive a half a bottle of vodka).
- A selection of appetizers from The Beast by Todd English.
- Access to AREA15 experiences such as Brainstorm, Museum Fiasco, Oz Experience Virtual Reality and more.
The VIP package includes:
- A private lounge table inside the Portal, a 360 degree projection-mapped immersive entertainment space.
- One bottle of vodka with mixers, one bottle of tequila and bottles of water.
- A selection of appetizers from The Beast by Todd English.
- Access to AREA15 experiences such as Brainstorm, Museum Fiasco, Oz Experience Virtual Reality and more.
Attendees must be 21 or older and face masks will be required when not seated at a table. Tickets can be purchased online at www.area15.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.