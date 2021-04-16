LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas immersive entertainment complex AREA15 is nominated for Best Immersive Art Experience for the USA TODAY 2021 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and art museums.
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of experts.
“It is an honor to be nominated alongside the best immersive art experiences in the country,” said Winston Fisher, AREA15 chief executive officer. “AREA15 was born in Las Vegas as a platform of innovation, creativity and wonder."
Now through Monday, April 26, readers can vote for the candidate of their choice once a day at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-immersive-art-experience/
