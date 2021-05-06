LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 announced that it is debuting a live summer music series this morning, titled "A Series," that will run in the art, events and entertainment district's outdoor A-Lot.
The series will feature well-known and up-and-coming DJs each Saturday night starting in June and running through September. Doors will open at 9:00 P.M. for each show, with the headliners taking the stage at midnight. All shows are for ages 18 years old or older, with an outdoor beer garden available for those 21 and older.
Tickets run from $10-$15 for guests 21 and up, and $15-$20 for guests 18-20. VIP ticket packages will be announced in coming weeks. Tickets can be purchased through AREA15's website.
AREA15 announced the lineup for shows through July. Additional acts will be announced later this summer:
June 19: 4B + Disco Fries
June 26: Morgan Page
July 3: Borgeous
July 10: Paul Oakenfold
July 17: A-Trak
July 24: Elephante
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.