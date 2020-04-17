LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Upcoming entertainment venue and shopping center in Las Vegas, AREA15, is providing ways to help relieve your stress during the coronavirus pandemic.
AREA15 is posting a series of videos titled "SLEEP15" created by AREA15 Chief Creative Officer Michael Beneville with narration. The videos contain quirky visuals by Marlon Bulaong of the University of Nevada.
Each tongue-in-cheek video is out of this world and takes on a different theme designed to offer levity and fun during social distancing.
“There’s nothing like laughter to get us through hard times.” says Beneville. “We try not to take ourselves too seriously and hope the SLEEP15 series offers everyone a fun distraction."
The videos will be released on AREA15’s Facebook and Instagram pages in the next week.
AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, will be the world’s first purpose-built experiential entertainment complex. It's set to open later this year.
