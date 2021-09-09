LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 will be opening a new, immersive burlesque experience in October.
"RATED RED: A Tantalizing Burlesque Experience," opens its door Oct. 8. AREA15 describes it as an unconventional burlesque show inside The Portal, a 360-degree projection-mapped room.
Guests can expect to experience classic burlesque, acrobatic, pole and showgirl performances to a mix of live and recorded music. AREA15 says the show provides a tantalizing departure from the ordinary burlesque experience with quote "stimulating performances that evoke passion, power, desire, danger, seduction and love."
Choreographed by Jawkeen Howard and assistant choreographer Starley Ann Carrington, the show is inspired by the late Bob Fosse.
The show is intended for mature audiences only.
Preview shows on Oct. 1 feature special preview pricing; standard seated tickets start at $50; $125 for high-top tables for up to four people; VIP couches closest to the stage are $200 for two people and include specialty cocktails and surprises during the show.
Regular show ticket prices begin on October 8th; standard seated tickets start at $75; high-top tables are $200 for up to four people; VIP couches closest to the stage for $300 for two people and include specialty cocktails and surprises during the show.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.area15.com/events/rated-red/.
