LAS VEGAS (FOX5 -- The 90's hit show, "Are You Afraid of the Dark" is coming back to Nickelodeon.
MORE talked with cast members of the limited series. Arjun Athalye and Dominic Mariche tell us what makes it so special.
"It kind of has a reputation of being this horror show because of its predecessor in the 90's, but I think this season has done a great job of kind of upping the cinematic quality of it so there’s going to be something in there for everybody" Athalye said. "There’s comedy. There’s romance. There’s adventure. There’s horror elements, and there’s something in there for people of all ages."
Mariche added, "I enjoyed that it was more of a kid horror so it was something that I could watch because I don’t do well with spooky shows."
"Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of Shadows" premieres Friday, Feb. 12, on Nickelodeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.