LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can celebrate love by being serenaded by the one and only Andrea Bocelli in Las Vegas.
Bocelli announced he will be performing at MGM Grand Garden Arena when his annual In Concert for Valentine's Day Tour stops there February 18, 2022.
It will showcase some of Bocelli's most romantic music including songs from his inspiring new album Believe.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, October 11 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
