Rocker David Lee Roth returns for a limited engagement at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Dec. 31, 2021.

UPDATE (Jan. 3) -- All of David Lee Roth's shows in Las Vegas are now canceled, his media representation confirmed Monday.

Roth had shows scheduled for Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. All dates are now listed as canceled.

A reason for the further cancelations was not immediately provided.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two David Lee Roth shows planned for New Year's Eve weekend in Las Vegas have been canceled, his team announced Thursday.

Both shows were planned at the House of Blues. 

They provided the following statement: 

Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances schedule for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 have been cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.

