LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin Grammy award winning singer Alejandro Fernández is set to bring his U.S. fall tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com, ranging in price from $49 to $299, not including applicable service charges or fees. A portion of proceeds from the tour will be donated to Families Belong Together, a campaign of the National Domestic Workers Alliance that works to end family separation and promote dignity, unity and compassion for all children and families.
Alejandro Fernández is the latest artist currently scheduled for a show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in September 2021; Harry Styles, Grupo Flame, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are also scheduled to perform concerts, which as of now are the first scheduled shows back at the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.