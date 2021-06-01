LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer Alanis Morissette is bringing her latest world tour to Las Vegas this fall.
Morissette will be joined by rock band Garbage as her special guests when she hits the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 2.
She will perform all songs off her debut album, Jagged Little Pill to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Her hits off that album included "Ironic" and "You Outta Know," and it won her 4 Grammy Awards including album of the year and best rock song.
Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
