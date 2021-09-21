LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Indie pop trio AJR will be bringing their tour to Las Vegas next summer.
AJR will bring their OK ORCHESTRA Tour to The Chelsea theater at The Cosmopolitan on June 24, 2022.
The band will perform their new music along with some of their big hits like "3 O'Clock."
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
