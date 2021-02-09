LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new season of "The Food That Built America" premieres Sunday, Feb. 14, and host Adam Richman talks to MORE about what to expect in season 2.
Richman said, "Season 2 focuses not just on the iconic brands and restaurants we’ve come to know and love, but also the competitions and the partnerships that emerged as these innovators really hit the market place. So we’ll find out how Frito joined forces with Herman Lay, but also how Good Humor and Popsicle waged an icy cold ice cream war. I think we’ve taken these brands for granted for so long that we really don’t know the stories behind them let alone the stories of the people behind them."
The History Channel also wants you to help them save our restaurants through a social media campaign.
"If you have a great food memory, a favorite dish, a favorite restaurant then post it on Instagram, tag the History Channel which is @history and #SaveOurRestaurants. For every single post History Channel is going to donate a dollar to the James Beard Open for a Good Initiative and all those funds are going to directly to the iconic restaurants who need our help right now," Richman said.
You can catch the new season of "The Food That Built America" on the History Channel on Feb. 14.
