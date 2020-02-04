LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rocker Adam Lambert is going to bring his soaring voice to The Venetian on April 22, 24 and 25.
With his "Velvet" limited engagement, Lambert's fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Adam perform solo in an up-close-and-personal setting in the intimate, 1,800-seat theater.
Lambert recently performed with legendary rock band Queen in several arenas and during their Vegas residency at The Park Theater back in 2018.
Ticket prices begin at $39.95 and go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
