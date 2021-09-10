LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actress Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized in Las Vegas after sustaining an injury while in town filming a new movie, according to a TMZ report.
Sources told TMZ that the "Underworld" star through out her back about 10:30 a.m. Friday while in Las Vegas shooting "Prisoner's Daughter, a film by director Catherine Hardwicke.
According to the report, Beckinsale has been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand during production. She was reportedly admitted to a local emergency room in an "unclear" condition.
The Hollywood star teased to her appearance in town on Instagram two days ago.
No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.
