Actress Kate Beckinsale was transported to a Las Vegas hospital after sustaining a back injury while filming in town, according to a report from TMZ.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actress Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized in Las Vegas after sustaining an injury while in town filming a new movie, according to a TMZ report.

Sources told TMZ that the "Underworld" star through out her back about 10:30 a.m. Friday while in Las Vegas shooting "Prisoner's Daughter, a film by director Catherine Hardwicke.

Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of the film "The Suicide Squad" at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

According to the report, Beckinsale has been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand during production. She was reportedly admitted to a local emergency room in an "unclear" condition. 

The Hollywood star teased to her appearance in town on Instagram two days ago.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.