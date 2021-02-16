LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor Lou Ferrigno Jr. has gone from model and fitness trainer to an action star on the big screen.
Ferrigno Jr.'s father, Lou Ferrigno, was best known for his role as the "hulk" on the classic series, "The Incredible Hulk."
Now, Ferrigno Jr. is paving his own way in Hollywood with various TV roles like his part in "S.W.A.T." and his upcoming movies, "Dreamcatcher" and "Blackout."
During his interview with MORE, Ferrigno Jr. said acting in "S.W.A.T." came naturally.
"I was a former college football player. I consider myself highly athletic and highly adaptable in these situations, and I've grown up with my father as a deputy sheriff. So, law enforcement is something I've been surrounded with my life," Ferrigno Jr. said.
He describes his new movie, "Dreamcatcher" as a suspenseful slasher flick that takes place in the world of electronic dance music.
"It's really cool, sexy and has lots of dangerous situations. I highly recommend watching it," Ferrigno Jr. said.
"Dreamcatcher" is available on digital and on-demand on March 5.
