LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The popular 'Aces of Comedy' series is returning to Las Vegas with some of the biggest comedians scheduled to take the stage.
This year's lineup includes Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Bill Maher Gabriel Iglesias and Jim Jefferies.
Each comedian will perform separately on different dates in July at the Mirage Hotel & Casino.
Here is the schedule of performances:
Tom Segura (July 2-3)
Chelsea Handler (July 10)
Bill Maher (July 16-17)
Gabriel Iglesias (July 23-24)
Jim Jeffries (July 30-31)
All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tickets can be purchased online at mirage.com/aces.
