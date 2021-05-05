LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mirage Hotel & Casino is bringing more laughs to its property by adding more well-known comedians to its 'Aces of Comedy' series.
Taking The Mirage Theatre stage this summer and fall are Kathleen Madigan, Whitney Cummings, Ron White, Iliza Shlesinger, George Lopez and Heather McMahan.
Additionally, Tom Segura has added two dates to his recently announced run.
All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Below is a full schedule of performances:
- Kathleen Madigan - Aug. 6
- Whitney Cummings - Aug. 7
- Ron White - Aug. 13-14, Oct. 29-30, Dec. 10-11
- Iliza Shlesinger - Aug. 27-28
- George Lopez - Sept. 3-4
- Heather McMahon - Sept. 5
- Tom Segura - Oct. 8-9
Tickets for all 'Aces of Comedy' shows go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them at mirage.com/aces.
