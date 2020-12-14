LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Absinthe on the Las Vegas Strip will be placed on a temporary "hiatus" beginning today, the show announced in release on Monday.
Due to the extension of Nevada's COVID-19 "pause" with limited capacity for gatherings, the show will close its curtains.
"Until ABSINTHE is permitted to entertain a capacity of at least 25% – as resorts, casinos, bowling alleys, fitness centers, bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed – and operate at a measure that is economically sustainable, the show’s stage at Caesars Palace will remain dark," the group announced in a statement.
The show reopened on Oct. 28 with new safety measures in place to protect the safety of its artists and patrons.
"Through regular and extensive testing of our staff, we know that testing and tracing works, and that mask requirements, temperature checks and the hundreds of other protocols we put in place helped make us one of safest places to be, especially inside of a theater designed to seat 660," Spiegelworld's Ross Mollison said. “We encourage everyone to support the efforts of our leaders and medical industry to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that we can get our staff back to work and return performing arts to the Las Vegas Strip. ABSINTHE will return, but we all have to do our part.”
Refunds will be issued through the Absinthe box office.
