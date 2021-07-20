LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those longing for a classic root beer float will soon have somewhere to go, as five A&W Restaurants are set to open in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, Las Vegas real estate developers Mike Swecker and Alan Perlmutter signed an agreement to open five restaurants in Clark County.
The company did not specify when the eateries will open or where exactly they will be located.
Currently, the closest A&W location to the Las Vegas area is in Boulder City, Nevada.
Nice as long as they don't add KFC or LJS as a side option, nasty. Stay all A&W!
