LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 50,000 people will fill the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near the Boulevard and Sahara Avenue this weekend for Day N Vegas.
At the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters Tuesday, the department held what’s called a "table top exercise." They brought together police, fire, emergency medical services, event organizers, the FBI and homeland security.
“This is why we plan. What happened in Houston is why we plan,” Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh said while speaking to the group. “This is why we do this for every big event.”
During the exercise, the group runs through potential security incidents. They often prepare for worst-case scenarios.
"Say a helicopter crashed in the middle of crowd, how would we best respond to that? When we discuss that then we come up with our best practices, and we have a plan in place in the event that anything like that should happen,” LVMPD Support Operations Capt. Roxanne Burke said.
The collaboration became a larger part of preparing for Las Vegas events following the 1 October shooting.
"We have instituted what we call MUT teams,” Burke explained. “It’s our mobile utility teams that allows us to identify areas that are important and critical during an event. And we have a more integrated relationship with our fire, medical and federal partners after that event."
Last week, eight people were killed at Astroworld in Houston, Texas and many others were injured amid the chaos. LVMPD has been in regular contact with Houston police. There have also been some specific changes ahead of Day N Vegas.
"Our grounds and around our stages we have the barricades that are there that can't be pushed over or toppled over. We have a lot of open space and we have made sure there's an immediate emergency egress if anything happens near that stage," Burke said.
This weekend, small teams of police and fire will ride together at the festival grounds so they can assist in different ways at the same time in case of an emergency.
"We learn from mistakes maybe things that did not go as well as we thought,” Burke said. “We learn from other agencies things that didn't go as well as they thought and that constant communication whether it’s within Nevada is important, but it’s the utmost importance to talk to other agencies."
Day N Vegas kicks off Friday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.