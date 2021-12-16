A Flock of Seagulls joins lineup for NYE party on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Flock of Seagulls have joined the lineup for a New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience.
They join Bobby Brown, Vanilla Ice, Village People and Tone Loc for the '80s and '90s Dance Party on Dec. 31.
The show will begin at 6 p.m., according to FSE.
"Revelers can celebrate the new year in style with red carpet photo opportunities and non-stop live entertainment from four stages located on Fremont Street Experience. All partygoers are encouraged to wear their best 80s & 90s outfits as they welcome in 2022," FSE said in a release.
Early bird tickets are $35 through Dec. 23. Guests must be 21 or older.
