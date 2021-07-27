LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready because 98 Degrees is ready to heat up the Las Vegas Strip with a summer performance.
The boy band is giving their fans a much long-awaited concert at Mandalay Bay Beach on September 16, as part of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino's "Concerts on the Beach Series."
They'll perform some of their greatest hits like "Because of You" and "The Hardest Thing" as well as songs off their new remix EP titled “Summer of 98."
Tickets start at $44.98 and go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.