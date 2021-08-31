LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new film is in the works set in Las Vegas, and based on a true story.Rodman is set to serve as an executive producer for the project. No word on when the film is set to be released.
According to Deadline, Lionsgate will produce '48 Hours in Vegas,' a film inspired by former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman's trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 NBA season, which was documented in the ESPN docu-series 'The Last Dance.'
Deadline reports the plot of the film will focus around a budding friendship between Rodman and an assistant general manager for the team that neither one of them thought was possible.
