LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 43rd annual Community Jazz Picnic kicks off Sunday, Oct. 24.
Hosted by the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center and the Las Vegas Jazz Society, the event will feature artists like The Tom Hall Boss BeBop Jazz Septet, Rod Henley’s Vocal Jazz Band, the Thom Pastor and Bill King Quintet with a tribute to Phil Woods, culminating with the vocal jazz stylings of Ryan Baker’s Jazz Ensemble.
The event is free and will be held at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center at 3130 McLeod Drive.
Food will be available for purchase, or guests can bring their own food and drink. Folding chairs and blankets to set up a picnic are encouraged. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash.
For more information you can call the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center at (702) 455-7340 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.