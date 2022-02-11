LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although National Pizza Day may have officially just passed, you never really need an excuse to enjoy some pizza.
Not sure where to go in town to grab some pizza? To help you decide, Yelp recently published a list of the "Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S."
Among the restaurants who made Yelp's list are four pizza joints in the Las Vegas Valley. And if you're ever in Northern Nevada, a spot in Reno made the list at #3.
According to Yelp, in order to determine the list, the company identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
The pizza restaurants in the Las Vegas area that made the list are as follows:
- #29: Marsigliano's Pizzeria, 8125 W. Sahara Avenue, Suite 170
- #40: Lucino's Pizza, 3421 E. Tropicana Avenue
- #75: Evel Pie, 508 Fremont Street
- #92: Old School Pizzeria, 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101 in North Las Vegas
To view the full list, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.